Kelowna’s Mission Creek flood watch downgraded

The Okanagan is still on a high streamflow advisory

Kelowna’s Mission Creek has had its flood watch downgraded to a high streamflow advisory, according to the B.C. River Forest Centre.

Flows in the river had receded exponentially from the rainfall on Monday, July 4. With a heat wave on the way, the river is expected to continue to recede.

The high streamflow advisory is going to stay in place for at least another week because, despite the high wave, there is still a chance of thundershowers. Watersheds are vulnerable to intense rainstorms that can be unpredictable.

The Okanagan region is also still on a high streamflow advisory. Watersheds in the region may experience higher flow today and Wednesday (July 6) from Monday’s heavy rainfall.

According to Environment Canada, parts of the Okanagan have a 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm on late Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: ‘1 in 10-year event’: Experts react to severe flash rain events in the Okanagan

READ MORE: Lake Country issues water quality advisory for Beasley Park

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newsflood watchKelowna