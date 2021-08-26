Colin Cameron, 91, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Kelowna’s Trinity Hall clinic on March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Colin Cameron, 91, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Kelowna’s Trinity Hall clinic on March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Kelowna’s main COVID-19 vaccine clinic is closing, new location in the works

The Trinity Hall clinic will close its doors on Sept. 7

Kelowna’s main COVID-19 vaccination clinic is closing its doors, but Interior Health is working to find a new location.

The vaccination clinic at Trinity Hall will be open until Tuesday, Sept.7. Those looking to get their first dose or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can drop in at the clinic Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The clinic, located at 1905 Springfield Road, will also be open on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In response to the closure, the clinic at the Westbank Lion’s Community Centre in West Kelowna will have expanded hours. The clinic will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Aug. 31 until Sept. 28. The clinic is located at 2466 Main Street.

“We are currently finalizing the new location for the Kelowna immunization clinic and will share news of its location and hours once it is confirmed,” said Interior Health in an email.

READ MORE: Weekly COVID cases down in the Central Okanagan after a month of increases

READ MORE: Vaccine bookings triple days after B.C. vaccine card announced

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
South Okanagan COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Next story
Former Okanagan Senator leaves retirement to chair Liberal candidate’s campaign

Just Posted

Nearly 100 soldiers from first Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry arrived at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp Aug. 26 to complete a deployment of approximately 250 Canadian Armed Forces personnel assigned to Operation LENTUS. (1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, public affairs file)
Military on the move from Oliver to Vernon to combat White Rock Lake wildfire

View of Kalamalka Lake from Kalamalka Park. (Photo Submitted by Claude Rioux)
Bears feeding on carcass closes portion of Kal Park in Vernon

Fitzpatrick served as a member of the Senate of Canada for 10 years and was first appointed in 1998. (Contributed/Ross Fitzpatrick)
Former Okanagan Senator leaves retirement to chair Liberal candidate’s campaign

COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the B.C. Interior. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Weekly COVID cases down in the Central Okanagan after a month of increases