Kelowna’s Lakehouse Home store seeks liquor licence for new building

The liquor licence would coincide with cooking classes and demonstrations

A report to Kelowna city council has revealed Lakehouse Home Store’s big plans for its new location on Ellis Street.

The local business has applied for a liquor licence to serve alcohol in what will be a newly renovated heritage building to accommodate cooking classes.

The liquor licence, if approved, would allow the home store to serve up to 50 people from 11 a.m. until midnight.

City staff are recommending that the liquor licence be approved because it would fill a long-time vacant space and give it new purpose. It is also near other social and recreational facilities, as well as public buildings in the cultural district.

RELATED: Kelowna developer named one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women

“The commercial cooking school will provide a form of entertainment missing in the downtown core. Kelowna has a growing food, winery, brewery and cider culture. This business is intended to complement these uses by showcasing locally grown and produced products in the cooking classes,” reads the application.

RELATED: Work on revamp Rutland Transit Exchange in Kelowna now complete

The Lakehouse Home Store opened in 2011 at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street and has offered in-store cooking demonstrations with guest chefs and book signings.

The owners have now decided to open a second location that will have the first two floors as a furniture and home decor showroom and a separate portion of the second floor space will be used for the cooking school. The school will offer two kinds of classes: demonstration-style and participation-style.

The classes are proposed to be conducted between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., outside of retail store hours on Friday and Saturday evenings.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.