The new location of Lakehouse Home Store photo: Google Maps

Kelowna’s Lakehouse Home store seeks liquor licence for new building

The liquor licence would coincide with cooking classes and demonstrations

A report to Kelowna city council has revealed Lakehouse Home Store’s big plans for its new location on Ellis Street.

The local business has applied for a liquor licence to serve alcohol in what will be a newly renovated heritage building to accommodate cooking classes.

The liquor licence, if approved, would allow the home store to serve up to 50 people from 11 a.m. until midnight.

City staff are recommending that the liquor licence be approved because it would fill a long-time vacant space and give it new purpose. It is also near other social and recreational facilities, as well as public buildings in the cultural district.

RELATED: Kelowna developer named one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women

“The commercial cooking school will provide a form of entertainment missing in the downtown core. Kelowna has a growing food, winery, brewery and cider culture. This business is intended to complement these uses by showcasing locally grown and produced products in the cooking classes,” reads the application.

RELATED: Work on revamp Rutland Transit Exchange in Kelowna now complete

The Lakehouse Home Store opened in 2011 at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street and has offered in-store cooking demonstrations with guest chefs and book signings.

The owners have now decided to open a second location that will have the first two floors as a furniture and home decor showroom and a separate portion of the second floor space will be used for the cooking school. The school will offer two kinds of classes: demonstration-style and participation-style.

The classes are proposed to be conducted between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., outside of retail store hours on Friday and Saturday evenings.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat
Next story
St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Just Posted

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Golfers may have a chance to get one more round in this weekend

Shadow Ridge Golf Club stays open for now, could allow tee times this weekend

Kelowna’s Lakehouse Home store seeks liquor licence for new building

The liquor licence would coincide with cooking classes and demonstrations

Okanagan greats inducted into Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame

Four athletes and two builders joined the Hall of Fame ranks

Mount Boucherie nets bronze medal in volleyball provincials

The grade nine girls battled the provinces’ best with their hard work and friendship

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. to spend $1.1 billion to retrofit social housing for safety, energy savings

The initiative will focus on increasing the use of cleaner energy in 51,000 units

Feds studying birth tourism as new data shows higher non-resident birth rates

Over 3,200 babies were born here to women who weren’t Canadian residents in 2016

Okanagan suspect caught after bait car stolen

A Vernon offender took the ‘bait’ and attempted to steal a bait car Sunday.

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Okanagan man imprisoned for sex with minor

The accused’s name is being withheld to further protect the identity of the victim

Okanagan woman leads Clean Water for Haiti

Non-profit organization looks to improve access to clean drinking water

Most Read