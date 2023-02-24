Kelowna’s Kerkhoff ready to start redevelopment plan for Mission neighbourhood

The company bought Central Mobile Home Park at 3535 Casorso Road in July 2020

City council will have a look at the area redevelopment plan for a property in the Mission at its Feb. 27 regular meeting.

Kerkhoff: Develop-Build purchased the Central Mobile Home Park at 3535 Casorso Road in July 2020.

The company’s plan is to transform the 25-acre property into a “compact, sustainable and vibrant neighborhood community”, according to documents submitted to city hall.

Kerkhoff has built several projects in the Kelowna area, including Executive House in the early 1980s, and the recently completed One Water Street towers.

“We believe that our strong reputation and proven ability to deliver successful projects make this project a unique opportunity to redefine this special part of the community, so we are excited to seek council’s support to begin the area redevelopment plan process,” said Leonard Kerkhoff, president and CEO.

Kerkhoff will need to prepare a detailed tenant relocation plan for current residents of the park, prior to submitting a zoning application to the city.

The total redevelopment boundary includes more than 30 acres, which includes several properties on Casorso Road, and three on Lanfranco Road.

The Kerkhoff holdings represent approximately 75 per cent of the plan area.

