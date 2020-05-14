Wallaby at Kangaroo Creek Farm’s former site. (Black Press Media file photo)

Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Petting zoos are gearing up to open following phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic

There are no firm dates on when businesses can open up again, but it could be soon according to B.C.’s provincial health officer. The province’s reopening plan could start as early as May 19 and local stores and restaurants are gearing up to welcome guests again.

Petting zoos are also now getting ready to reopen, but not all of them will be welcoming guests. The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country will not be opening. Operator Annie Monod said it’s to protect herself and the sanctuary’s volunteers.

“We won’t be opening, at least not yet. My husband and I are seniors and we’re the primary caregivers of all the animals here. So if something happens to us, there are volunteers that can step in but it’s one thing for a volunteer to step in one day a week and help out, but it’s another thing to have to do this every single day,” she said. “In order to protect the animals, we have to protect ourselves.”

Monod added they want to protect volunteers, which will, in turn, protect their families.

“Right now, I just don’t see how we can properly protect everybody if we open. There are just way too many unknowns for us to open right now.”

READ: Several local retailers to start opening in Kelowna

Kangaroo Creek Farm, which used to be located in Lake Country, is planning to open its doors on May 31.

Kangaroo Creek Farm owner and operator Caroline MacPherson said the plan is to limit the number of people coming into the farm so everyone can effectively practice physical distancing.

“We are working on a safe operating plan for WorkSafeBC with regards to how we will keep our employees as safe as possible, as well as the visiting public,” she said.

MacPherson said they will have a plexiglass screen installed at the payment gates, with a debit and credit machine to minimize contact.

“There will be numerous opportunities for people to wash their hands. We will ask visitors to wash their hands as they come into the farm, and before they enter a pasture. Visitors can use hand sanitizer if they are not in an animal enclosure.”

“There will even be handwashing stations out in the pastures, at the gates and the picnic area,” MacPherson added.

She said certain equipment will either be removed or taped off, such as the playground. More information on the safety protocols will be posted on their website as opening day gets closer.

READ: No confirmed opening date for provincial parks near Revelstoke

READ: COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AnimalsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna
Next story
15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Petting zoos are gearing up to open following phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic

Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

John Brittain is accused in the shooting deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch last April

Kelowna cracks top 10 list of cities with most virtual cheaters amid COVID-19: Ashley Madison

The report is based on Ashley Madison’s sign up data from March 1 to April 25, 2020

Long weekend launches mussel fight in Okanagan

Water board urging province to implement tighter regulations to protect lakes

Peachland debuts new rainbow sidewalk

Mayor Cindy Fortin said the district is proud of the colourful work

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Human remains found in North Okanagan ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing 60-year-old man in February, four years ago

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

Most Read