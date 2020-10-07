Kelowna’s Jack Finley selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Kelowna’s Jack Finley has joined the reigning Stanley Cup Champions organization after being selected in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were clearly high on the centreman, trading up to select him 57th overall. Tampa traded the 124th pick and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft to Montreal in order to receive the pick.

Finley’s massive 6-foot-5, 207-pound frame clearly stands out in a draft class that lacks sizable players. According to eliteprospects.com, Finley smothers opposing centres. He plays with a high motor, recognizes support opportunities, has the timing and awareness to deter shots and intercept passes and is decisive without over-committing.

Just three seasons ago, Finley was playing on the Okanagan Rockets UAAA team where he dominated, registering 33 points in as many games. He then went on to play a few games for the Penticton Vees before making the jump to the WHL.

In his first season with the Spokane Chiefs in 2018-19, Finley faired well, scoring nine times and adding 10 assists in 63 games. But it was this season where Finley broke out, scoring 19 goals and adding 38 helpers in 61 games played.

Finley’s father Jeff was also drafted to the NHL back in 1985. He went 55th overall to the Islanders and went on to have a respectable 708 game career with the Islanders, Flyers, Coyotes, Rangers and Blues.

