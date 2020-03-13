International Women’s Day fundraiser in Kelowna raises $13,192 for local charities. (Photo: Casi Bowes)

Kelowna’s International Women’s Day dinner raises $13,000 for local charities

The Paisley Notebook brought Okanagan wine and food together at the March 8 event

In a record shattering year, the 4th Annual International Women’s Day Dinner raised $13,192 for various charities in the Okanagan.

The Paisley Notebook’s Aman Dosanj brought together Okanagan chefs and winemakers for the fundraiser of March 8 to share food and personal experiences about the benefits of supporting equality and mental health charity initiatives.

“This dinner has never been simply a dinner; it’s driven by community and kindness and that feeds into everything we do,” said Dosanj.

“And yes, the line-up is all-female and also celebrates International Women’s Day, but it’s not a ‘look at us, we’re female and we’re cooking’ type thing, it’s ‘this is what we do, this is how we do it, and we’re going to do a lot of good in our local community.’”

READ MORE: Kelowna celebrates International Women’s Day

READ MORE: Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

Since 20017, the Paisley Notebook has raised over $60,000 for local charities which this year included Foundry Kelowna and Penticton, South Okanagan Women in Need Society and Slow Food Canada.

The 2020 dinner, hosted at Liquidity Bistro and Wines, set the record for the most money raised, beating the 2019 amount by almost $3,000.

“Restaurant life has a bad rep for all sorts of unfairness, but my events are there to show people that there is another way; it’s just not standardized in a package for people to easily understand and you can say it’s always a bit of an adventure,” said Dosanj.

For more information, visit paisleynotebook.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
North Okanagan schools cancel spring break trips amid COVID-19

Just Posted

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Kelowna’s International Women’s Day dinner raises $13,000 for local charities

The Paisley Notebook brought Okanagan wine and food together at the March 8 event

Heat’s Perry makes history with U Sports Rookie of the Year Award win

UBC Okanagan volleyball player is the first-ever Heat athlete to win the award

BC Interior Sportsman Show in Kelowna added to cancelled events list

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred the cancellation of events set to host more than 250 people

UBC Okanagan and YMCA continue free health assessment testing

The free events are March 13 and March 22

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

North Okanagan schools cancel spring break trips amid COVID-19

District urging against non-essential travel, and for those who do, to stay home from school for 14 days

Plant experts to speak at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

First workshop scheduled for Saturday, March 21

SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Decision made only this morning to cancel second annual music and snowboard festival

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

Facility on Rosedale Avenue will be closed Fridays

Workplace design: The happy green stuff

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Falcons pitch in to help clean up Salmon Arm’s rat problem

Shuswap naturalist gives raptors a tip of the hat for doing their part

Surrey school locked down after staff member attacked

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a grey Kia

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Most Read