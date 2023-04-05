Capital News Centre. (Photo/Facebook)

Kelowna’s indoor recreation facilities strategy says enhancements are needed

Accelerating the planning of the Mission and Glenmore Activity centres also recommended

An overview of Kelowna’s indoor recreation facilities finds the city could enhance several programs to meet growing demand.

A needs assessment and prioritization study conducted in 2022 by RC Strategies, which drew on public feedback, found those programs include gymnasia, multi-sport courts, ice arenas, and programs/competitive aquatics.

At its Apr. 3 regular meeting council received an update to the Indoor Recreation Facility Strategy (IRFS) from RC Strategies and JF Group.

The strategy also outlined feasibility and planning for existing facilities that could be upgraded or expanded including Memorial Arena, Capital News Centre, H20 Centre, and the Rutland Arena.

Regular physical facility condition assessments of all existing indoor facilities were recommended, as well as analysis for new amenities, and accelerating the planning of the Mission and Glenmore Activity centres.

Kelowna provides indoor recreation programs and services at facilities which are city-owned and operated, city-owned and third party operated, joint use agreement through the school district, and partnership and facility bookings.

Staff will continue to work on strategic planning and related directions as outlined in the report.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Capital News Centre. (Photo/Facebook)
