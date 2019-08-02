Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to host Homelessness is No Picnic event on Aug. 3, 2019. (Matthew Abrey)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission spotlights homelessness issue with event

Homelessness is No Picnic a family-friendly barbecue event establishes sense of community

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting a special picnic on Saturday to shine the light on the fact that even in summer, people experiencing homelessness still need help.

Executive director Randy Benson said although many people have been able to enjoy the Okanagan summer, but for people with nowhere to go, it hasn’t been a picnic.

“The rental market is still next to non-existent for people who are struggling with low income and our shelter is full,” Benson said. “Reasons for homelessness are all unique and complex.”

“Our barbecue enables everyone in the community to come together and feel like part of the neighbourhood while raising awareness that, indeed, homelessness is no picnic.”

The barbecue event called Homelessness is No Picnic will run on Aug. 3 at 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at City Park, behind the water park.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick will be serving hamburgers alongside other volunteers.

Ricky’s All Day Grill is helping with the event and it will also include popcorn, cotton candy and face painting on site. At noon, Curtis Tulman will be providing some live entertainment.

Donations or gifts in0kind are accepted at kelownagospelmission.ca, or can be arranged by calling 250-763-3737.

