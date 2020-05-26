Carmen Rempel most recently served as the founder/director of Youth For Christ Okanagan, a non-profit based in Kelowna that works to support at-risk youth. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission names new executive director

Carmen Rempel will take over on June 15, 2020

Kelowna Gospel Mission’s board of directors has announced Carmen Rempel as the next executive director, beginning June 15, 2020.

Carmen, a Kelowna local, comes to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission with over 10 years of experience in the non-profit sector and an education in non-profit management. Most recently she has served as the founder/director of Youth For Christ Okanagan, a non-profit based in Kelowna that works to support at-risk youth.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve with Kelowna’s Gospel Mission,” said Carmen.

“Randy Benson has built up a strong and solid team that serves well despite the concurrent crisis and ever-changing circumstances that impact people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna.”

Randy Benson has served as executive director since 2001, and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has benefited greatly from his steady leadership. Randy will be involved and supporting Carmen during the leadership transition, moving to an advisory role.

“I’m thrilled to be passing the baton to Carmen and am confident that there are great days ahead for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission under her leadership,” said Benson.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is grateful to the community for continuing support. Please contact Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to donate or give an in-kind gift www.kelownagospelmission.ca or (250) 763-3737.

