Kelowna’s Gospel Mission makes strides to end homelessness

The ninth annual march is scheduled for Mar. 1

This year’s Strides to End Homelessness features a two-kilometre walk so families with young children can participate. (Kelowna’s Gospel Mission)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting its ninth Strides to End Homelessness, a fundraising event to help residents sheltering outside.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday (Mar. 1), and participants have the option to go for a two or five-kilometre walk or a ten-kilometre run.

Everyone will start off at The Laurel Packinghouse (1304 Ellis Street).

The Gospel Mission’s development officer Sonja Menyes said this year’s goal is to raise $55,000. All proceeds will support its emergency shelter, as well as its women’s transitional house Harmony Ministries. Besides shelter, the funds will go towards meals, outreach, and individual wellness plans among other things.

The Gospel Mission’s executive director Randy Benson said the two-kilometre walk was added this year so families with younger children can join in as well.

“We’ve found that many youngsters have great compassion for people living without homes. By doing a bit of fundraising, it is a way they can make a difference,” he said.

The day will have a silent auction, which will include a painting from local artist Sarah Gagnon.

At the end of the walk, KGM will provide participants will chili and treats.

For more information on Strides to End Homelessness, visit its website.

