Gospel Mission employees Luke Wiltshire and James Beamish. (Submitted)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission job fair still looking to fill plenty of positions

Job fair runs until 3p.m. on Sept. 22

The search for employees continues at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission job fair.

There are still 14 positions remaining to be filled after the first day of the fair at the Fellowship Church location at 3714 Gordon Drive, which runs until 3 p.m. today (Sept. 22).

Everything from a sales associate at the thrift store to a kitchen assistant at the emergency shelter, to an administration accounting clerk is up for grabs.

“We are hosting a job fair to fill in positions for our outreach and shelter programs,” said Director of Housing and Programs Mylene Garcia. “These programs cater to the most marginalized and vulnerable population. We are anxious to open our new shelter and hope to have it running before the really cold weather hits.”

The Bay Ave. emergency shelter, set to be opened at the former BC Tree Fruits packing facility, was expected to open by the beginning of fall, though a lack of employees and renovations have caused delays.

The facility was bought by Mission Group in Dec. 2021.

“Being fully staffed is vital to ensure the safety of our residents, our community, and our staff,” added Garcia.

For more information on the jobs still available at today’s fair, click here.

City of Kelowna

