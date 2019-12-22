The traditional turkey dinner was the meal served to over 800 on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission feeds over 800 at annual Christmas Banquet

The annual event dates back 40 years

Over 60 volunteers came together to provide over 800 meals to the less fortunate at the annual Christmas Banquet on Saturday.

The event held at the Kelowna Mission Gospel dates back 40 years and serves over 800 traditional Christmas meals of turkey with stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie topped with whipped cream.

Randy Benson, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, who will be retiring this summer after 19 years of service said it has been an honour to be apart of the annual Christmas dinner.

“I have witnessed incredible changes in many lives,” said Benson.

“Former residents will come on this day to let us know how their lives have been transformed. Their stories are different but the theme is the same. I’m told, ‘your shelter took me in when we had no place to go, you gave me meals, you gave me a place to sleep and I probably would have died if I didn’t have the mission.’ We’ve had countless donations from our community with notes attached saying how their life or a life of their loved one has been changed.”

“On my last Christmas dinner as executive director, I feel honored and humbled to be a part of bringing families back together and at the faithful support of the people of Kelowna. Miracles happen, they happen here every day.

The gospel was also graced with the presence and support of MLA Norm Letnick, MP Dan Albas and MP Tracy Gray as part of their volunteer team of over 60 people.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Christmas and any help is greatly appreciated. Contact the Gospel Mission at www.kelownagospelmission.ca to donate, volunteer or give an in-kind gift.

