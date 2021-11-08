Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission expands shelter capacity ahead of winter

The mission is adding 10 more beds to its Doyle Avenue emergency shelter

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is adding 10 new beds to its emergency shelter on Doyle Avenue within the next two weeks.

“Our outreach teams will be in our city seven days a week, handing out items to keep people warm such as blankets, sleeping bags, gloves, toques, warm coats, and Hot Paws hand warmers,” said the mission’s executive director Carmen Rempel.

The 10 new beds bring the Gospel Mission’s total capacity for people experiencing homelessness to 120 across its Leon Avenue and Doyle Avenue shelters.

“When people are living outside in freezing temperatures, it is a full-time job for them to try and get warm,” said outreach manager JoAnne McKenzie.

“When they are freezing, their brains stop working. They are consumed with trying just to stay alive. My heart goes out to anyone who has to try and live through a winter having no place to go.”

The Gospel Mission is looking for volunteers for its outreach teams. For more information, visit kelownagospelmission.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna lowers flags to mark Indigenous Veterans Day

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHousing and HomelessnessKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Affordable housing secured in Enderby
Next story
Abbotsford farmer first in B.C. to grow and harvest ‘world’s most expensive spice’

Just Posted

The Seaton Sonics captured the 29th annual Fulton Maroons senior girls high school volleyball tournament Saturday, Nov. 6, sweeping the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops in the championships. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: Seaton captures crosstown rival Fulton’s senior volleyball tourney in Vernon

Cedar Park has been acquired by Turning Points and will be preserved as affordable housing. (Google Maps photo)
Affordable housing secured in Enderby

Vernon Christian School has been closed for two weeks. (VCS photo)
UPDATE: COVID outbreaks close two Okanagan Christian schools

World War II veteran Nelson Whatmore places a wreath at the foot of the monument during Monday's Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Veterans served respect by Vernon restaurant