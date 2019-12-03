Randy Benson (right) is pictured with Charles Chau, Ling Fu, Bob Evans, and Dr. Meng Hua to kick off a commemorative project to honour Kelowna’s Chinese-Canadians. (file photo)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission executive director reflects on 18-year career

Randy Benson announced his retirement to his board a month ago

It’s time for a change, and that includes stepping away.

That’s according to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission executive director Randy Benson, who announced he will be retiring in the summer.

“I’ve been thinking of it for a long time. The good news is I’m getting married in the spring and there’s just a lot of new things that are happening in my life. The time for retirement was here,” Benson said.

“I’ve had a good ride, and it’s just time for a change.”

Looking back on nearly two decades of working with the Mission, Benson said one of the highs has been seeing the change in peoples’ lives they have seen come through their doors.

“There’s been a lot of people who have found hope and new life and we’ve been able to turn their lives around through the services that we provided. As I’ve said many times, we serve many and we rescue some. I think that’s been our story.”

He said because of the increasing homelessness in the community, many good stories get buried under new problems that come up.

“People sometimes don’t recognize that good things are also happening. We’ve been able to help people get into addictions recovery, get into housing, get into jobs, get back together with their families… there’s just been a whole lot of great things. That’s definitely one of my high points.”

He added that seeing the Mission establish a low-cost dental clinic and expand its women’s supportive housing are also high points in his career.

But the highs come with lows. Benson said a low is the fact that despite the hard work of the Mission and other agencies, homelessness continues to grow in complexity.

“It’s going to take a lot of work together as a community and as agencies to address the issue that we’re facing now. I think the reality that this problem may not go away (is a low). It’s a sign of the times all across Canada and the United States. We’re not the only ones facing these kinds of issues,” he said.

“I feel like we’re all doing everything we can but the problem continues to grow. We’re being creative, we’re getting some housing together, we’re working as hard as we can. And yet people continue to struggle.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds on that.”

Benson said one of the things he’ll always keep in mind is the fact that the community rallied behind the Mission and the work it does.

“A few years ago, we changed our name from the Kelowna Gospel Mission to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. And I really feel that’s true because our community has felt ownership of what we do and has been involved in supporting us, so that’s something I’m very thankful for and something that’s been rewarding for me.”

READ MORE: Residents rally to support those experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna to open temporary housing to help homeless

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp
Next story
Ellis Street to close next week for hoist removal

Just Posted

Kelowna musician in need of GoFundMe support after serious assult

James Reid has been at the Critical Care Unit at KGH since Nov. 30

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

New, innovative blends will combine coffee with natural cognitive nootropics

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission executive director reflects on 18-year career

Randy Benson announced his retirement to his board a month ago

Four Kelowna gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

The elite athletes will compete at the Winter Games in Fort St. John in February

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Summerland builders named finalists for awards

Two builders nominated for provincial and regional construction excellence

Former student sentenced for calling in bomb threat to Kamloops school

Colby Adamson pleaded guilty to a number of charges in Kamloops provincial court

230 days pass since murder charge laid in Salmon Arm church shooting

Psychiatric report completed, accused scheduled for Dec. 17 court appearance

UPDATE: Highway partially re-opens following alleged shots fired near Falkland

RCMP have two suspects in custody after incident that put Westwold Elementary on lockdown

Winters most anticipated Craft Culture’s Holiday Market returns

Support local artisans and crafters from all over B.C. this holiday season

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Most Read