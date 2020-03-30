Kelowna’s Gospel Mission becomes a 56-bed shelter amid COVID-19 complications

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission outreach team will provide meals to those in need in the community

The Salvation Army and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission partnered to continue delivering meals to the city’s vulnerable. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is continuing to help those experiencing homelessness and poverty by adjusting some of its services to meet the health and safety standards that the province has implemented due to COVID-19.

On March 13, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission stopped drop-in services, which included three daily meals to the public.

Three days later, the shelter also stopped taking in new people as Interior Health ordered that beds must be six feet apart, resulting in a smaller capacity.

The Gospel Mission has now temporarily become a 56-bed residence shelter but is still providing meals to people living outside the shelter.

To combat the capacity issues, the Mission is providing dinner meals with the help of the Salvation Army food truck, at the curling rink parking lot in Kelowna from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. This is the same meal that they serve to residents at 251 Leon.

Starting Monday, The Gospel Mission’s outreach teams will begin serving breakfast and lunch to those in need in the community.

“We have increased our outreach team from one team to two teams with two vans,” said Randy Benson, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

“The teams will be expanding what we have always done for many years, offering food and necessities, toiletries, socks, underwear, blankets, vitamins, etc. to those on the street. Our outreach will be in the City as well as various neighbourhoods of Kelowna. We want to assure our community that we are still serving those in need and no one in Kelowna, living on the streets, will go hungry.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission needs the communities continuing support now more than ever. Online donations can be made at www.kelownagospelmission.ca

