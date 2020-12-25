Kelowna’s good news year in review – August 2020

A look at the good news of the day during the month of August

Hiker lost for three days near KVR drank from streams to stay hydrated

A 24-year-old man who went missing for three days in the woods below Little White, back in August, survived by drinking from streams during his journey.

Aaron Rempel was outfitted for a day trip with a sweater, jacket, water and some food; however, he became separated from his hiking companion.

When search and rescue teams finally made contact with Rempel, they described him as hungry and tired.

“Search and rescue teams searched throughout the night on Saturday (Aug. 15) until 4 a.m., before resuming the search at 5:30 a.m. Sunday,” Birnie said.

“After no sign of him by Sunday night, the call went out and on Monday search teams from Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos, the Shuswap, Vernon and the local Civilian Air SAR team joined in.”

A police dog team and RCMP helicopter were also involved in the search.

In the end, it was a group of cyclists who discovered the lost hiker after he made his way to Trestle 8 on the KVR and called for help.

•••

Six Kelowna Sun Devils off to college on baseball scholarships

Sports were another victim of COVID-19 during 2020, with leagues placed on pause until it was safe to gather again.

However, in Kelowna, one team still had something to celebrate.

The Sun Devils U18 Prep Team has six players from their current roster making the jump to college baseball in the fall, the most of any team in the program’s history.

Kelowna’s top minor team has been on a run of success over the last few seasons. After back-to-back league championships in 2019, the program graduated from Midget AAA to the U18 College Prep level – the highest level of minor Baseball that B.C. has to offer.

In the team’s first season under the College Prep umbrella, the Sun Devils finished third in the league standings and earned a trip to the final four where they would eventually come up short.

Among those players are twins Adam and Brady Renneberg. The two have earned themselves top-end scholarships at Mineral Area College in Missouri and are the most promising to continue their careers beyond the college level.

Sun Devils player Logan Keating was another bound for college. The athletic centerfielder previously quit baseball to pursue his first love of hockey, playing for the Kelowna Chiefs Junior B Hockey Club in 2019 before returning to baseball. Keating will suit up for Three Rivers College in Missouri next season.

Pitcher, Logan Bligh is heading off to play for Rainy River Community College in Minnesota after graduating in 2019 and taking a year off.

Caleb Noa has committed to the Prairie Baseball Academy in Lethbridge. McPherson played for the Prairie Baseball Academy in 2000 and has a strong connection to the school, noting he sees Noa as a great fit in the organization.

