Kelowna Fringe Festival has been endured by the community, selling more than expected. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s fringe festival deemed a success

The festival has exceeded expectations, selling over 1,500 tickets

Kelowna’s first-ever fringe festival, which took place this weekend, is a success, according to organizers.

The event started on Thursday, Sept. 19. and continued through Sunday, Sept. 22, featuring a dozen acts from the Okanagan to South Africa.

The acts ranged from comedy, dance and unusual spectacles.

Festival co-ordinator Dustyn Baulkham said the event has gotten a better turnout than ever expected.

“This year’s festival is going extremely well,” said Baulkham. ” We actually sold over 1,500 tickets as of last (Saturday) night.”

ALSO READ: Kelowna Chiefs win in epic overtime battle

The festival had 12 different companies put on five different shows over the four days. Baulkham said the festival has had six shows sell out so far.

“We’ve actually had to turn people away, which is a really good problem to have, especially in your (the festival’s) first year,” said Baulkham. “Everyone has had a really good time. The feedback from that we’ve been getting is that they’ve been really impressed with the turnout that we’ve had.”

Baulkham said the show “F—k that hurts” sold out twice and has been a fan favourite amongst the shows.

“The show is actually really funny,” he said. “I actually got to see that one and everyone I’ve talked to that has seen it has really enjoyed it.”

The festival’s farthest travelling act is from South Africa. The act, called Daddy’s Boy, by Erik de Waal is scheduled to take the stage for the fifth and final time today at 3:45 p.m. at the Metro Community Center.

The Fringe Festival’s Sunday schedule can be viewed here.

