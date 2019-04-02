Farm Bound Zero Waste had a successful opening day in downtown Kelowna April 1. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna’s first zero waste grocery store has successful first day

Farm Bound Zero Waste opened its location in Kelowna April 1

Kelowna’s first zero waste food store had a successful opening day.

Jaye Siegmueller, owner of Farm Bound Zero Waste, with grocery store locations in Kelowna and Vernon, said the opening exceeded expectations.

READ MORE: Zero Waste Store opens in Vernon

“There place was packed all day long,” she said.

With an aim to locally sourced organic foods, the store offers fresh produce, yogurt and cheese among household items, cleaners, mason jars, steel straws and more.

READ MORE: No joke: Kelowna’s first zero-waste grocery store to open April 1

“We have a lot of things produced in B.C. that a lot of stores don’t have right now,” she said, listing organic cabbage tops, nettles, and organic oyster mushrooms.

“The term zero waste can actually be quite intimidating for people because they think it’s an all or nothing, but one of our mottos is progress over perfection. If we can take small looks and little bits at a time and look at our waste, you can make a significant impact,” she said.

She used the example of what happened in the store during opening day. The ticket machine was unable to email receipts, so a recycling bin of paper was collected.

“It’s to measure here’s how we’re doing better… it’s hanging out with your waste and finding out ways to improve,” she said.

READ MORE: Canada is one of the biggest wasters of food: report

They didn’t fill the entire bin, but used it as a learning tool by snapping a photo to show how much waste is produced by printing paper.

The most popular sales items were household products and zero waste items like steel straws and cloth bags, she said, and a total of 115 customers made a purchase April 1.

Visit the store yourself at 438 Lawrence Ave.

READ MORE: BC Ferries to switch to paper straws

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

Just Posted

Dumpster fire sparked in restaurant parking lot

The fire was reported off of Enterprise Way this morning

Kelowna’s first zero waste grocery store has successful first day

Farm Bound Zero Waste opened its location in Kelowna April 1

Kelowna pizza place opens 4th location in Upper Mission

Whose hungry for DunnEnzies’ pizza?

Canadian Wrestling Elite set for Kelowna visit

The CWE celebrates it’s 10 year anniversary tour April 11

Kelowna water rates set to rise

Another four per cent rate increase is expected the next year.

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

B.C. takes aim at ‘shell companies’ hiding property ownership

Finance Minister Carole James says law to prevent tax evasion, money laundering

Western Canada’s largest tulip fest opens with hyacinths and daffodils

Annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival draws in tens of thousands of visitors, keen to enjoy displays

Man killed in Vancouver’s third pedestrian collision this week

This is the fourth pedestrian death in Vancouver so far this year

B.C. woman nets PETA award for pulling Burger King cup off skunk’s head

Video of Mission’s Tanya Krasuin helping an animal in distress went viral

B.C. man proposes charter bus service fueled by french fry oil

The eco-friendly buses would connect Edmonton to Vancouver via Highway 3, if approved

Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Vancouver college

Vancouver police say the man in his 20s was eventually arrested by transit police in Surrey

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Most Read