Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store looks to be the first shop to open its doors to Kelowna. (File photo)

Kelowna’s first pot shop opening soon

Two recreational cannabis stores to serve Kelowna-area soon

Kelowna will soon be home to its first pot shop after Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store announced it will be opening soon.

After receiving rezoning approval by the City of Kelowna in March, the Springfield Road shop has been given the green light by the province this past week.

“We’re bringing B.C. bud (and more) home to one of the planet’s best growing environments in the heart of the Okanagan,” the announcement page on their website reads.

Hobo Rec.’s initial application was included in the first batch that City of Kelowna councillors reviewed in November 2018. Council gave the application a score of 62.86 and passed it onto the province with its support.

“Whether it’s a literal or figurative adventure you’re after, we’re all in and help to help you on that journey,” the website reads.

Starbuds in Lake Country will also be opening its doors on Saturday, July 27.

