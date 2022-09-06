Mysen, the K9 (Kelowna RCMP/ Submitted)

Kelowna’s finest pooch is competing at police dog trials

Mysen will be representing the Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP detachments

Kelowna’s goodest pup is competing at the Canadian Police Dog Trials in Camrose, A.B.

The competition runs from Sept. 7-10.

Police Service Dog, Mysen, and handler Cst. Kent Wagner with the Kelowna Regional RCMP Police Dog Service, will compete and be judged against other RCMP and municipal handlers from across Canada displaying their skills and abilities in tracking, narcotic/explosive detection, search, obedience and criminal apprehension scenarios.

“Mysen has trained hard and is looking forward to the competition,” said Wagner.

CPCA Trials have usually been held on an annual basis but, like many events, was put on hold for the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The trials were held in Kelowna in 2014.

The Canadian Police Canine Association (CPCA) is a non-profit, non-political affiliation of the peace officers employed in handling and training service dogs in Canada. Handlers and Trainers from other countries may join, upon submission of an application to the board of directors.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDogsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found
Next story
Voting wraps up in Conservative leadership race ahead of Saturday convention

Just Posted

Cracker and his bike, with his identity hidden (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
RCMP and offenders agree crime is a ‘revolving door’ in Kelowna

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Traffic slowed to a crawl after crash on Springfield Rd. in Kelowna

Mysen, the K9 (Kelowna RCMP/ Submitted)
Kelowna’s finest pooch is competing at police dog trials

Ecole Dr. Knox Middle School. (File photo/Captial News)
Dr. Knox Middle School in Kelowna to get 300 new student seats

Pop-up banner image