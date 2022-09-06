Kelowna’s finest pooch is competing at police dog trials

Mysen will be representing the Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP detachments

Kelowna’s goodest pup is competing at the Canadian Police Dog Trials in Camrose, A.B.

The competition runs from Sept. 7-10.

Police Service Dog, Mysen, and handler Cst. Kent Wagner with the Kelowna Regional RCMP Police Dog Service, will compete and be judged against other RCMP and municipal handlers from across Canada displaying their skills and abilities in tracking, narcotic/explosive detection, search, obedience and criminal apprehension scenarios.

“Mysen has trained hard and is looking forward to the competition,” said Wagner.

CPCA Trials have usually been held on an annual basis but, like many events, was put on hold for the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The trials were held in Kelowna in 2014.

The Canadian Police Canine Association (CPCA) is a non-profit, non-political affiliation of the peace officers employed in handling and training service dogs in Canada. Handlers and Trainers from other countries may join, upon submission of an application to the board of directors.

