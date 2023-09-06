Kelowna’s Dyas steps up to take seat on mayor’s caucus

BC Urban Mayor’s Caucus is a group of 17 mayors across the province

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas has resumed regular monthly meetings as a member of the BC Urban Mayor’s Caucus (BCUMC).

“I hear clearly the concerns expressed by our residents in Kelowna – social disorder, community safety, need for better substance use treatments and solutions, urgent need for affordable housing and improved transportation,” Dyas said in a news release.

The BCUMC is a group of 17 mayors, representing cities with populations greater than 80,000 and represents approximately 55 per cent of the population of B.C.

“Kelowna is one of the fastest growing communities both nationally and in B.C. and we are adapting to a changing, increasingly urban world,” Dyas added. “The BCUMC intends to use all means within our authority to take action on issues and lead the way in creating a safer, healthier, more affordable, and sustainable future.”

In addition to the BCUMC, Dyas meets regularly with his counterparts between Penticton and Vernon to discuss regional issues and identify opportunities to work together.

