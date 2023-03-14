Conceptual rendering of DeHart Community Park. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of DeHart Community Park. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna’s DeHart Community Park plan ready for public review

The online survey is available on the City of Kelowna website

The DeHart Community Park design has been updated and is ready for public review.

“From playgrounds to picnic areas to walking paths and sports fields, we are looking forward to seeing the park come to life as a place for residents of all ages and abilities to enjoy for years to come,” said Cadre Simpson, park and landscape planner.

From October 18 to November 20, 2022, the community offered feedback on park priorities and amenities through a survey, onsite “walkshops”, and an online survey.

Based on public feedback, the design has been updated and residents are welcome to view the concept, fill in the survey, and attend the onsite workshop to help inform the final update before heading to implementation and construction through 2024.

Mature trees and naturalized areas of the park have been preserved, as well as other public priorities such as community spaces, access, safety, and noise considerations.

Other amenities include a field, a children’s play area, and a space for dogs.

Infrastructure to meet vehicle, transit, cycling, and pedestrian access needs, and open space for other activities have also been accommodated in the plan.

The online survey is available on the City of Kelowna website, and an in-person onsite workshop is being offered for residents to share their voices on the updated design from March 14 to April 2.

Residents can also join the project team at the park on March 15 from 2-6 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna Secondary boys basketball finishes 4th in the province

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaFamily Parksparks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lake Country Firefighters endure worlds tallest on-air stair climb in Seattle

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of DeHart Community Park. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna’s DeHart Community Park plan ready for public review

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Missing Burnaby man may be in Okanagan

(File photo)
Crisis call leads to Explosive Disposal Unit dispatched to West Kelowna residence

The Lake Country Fire Department travelled to Seattle to compete in the worlds tallest on-air stair climb. (Lake Country Fire Department)
Lake Country Firefighters endure worlds tallest on-air stair climb in Seattle

Pop-up banner image