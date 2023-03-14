Kelowna’s DeHart Community Park plan ready for public review

The online survey is available on the City of Kelowna website

The DeHart Community Park design has been updated and is ready for public review.

“From playgrounds to picnic areas to walking paths and sports fields, we are looking forward to seeing the park come to life as a place for residents of all ages and abilities to enjoy for years to come,” said Cadre Simpson, park and landscape planner.

From October 18 to November 20, 2022, the community offered feedback on park priorities and amenities through a survey, onsite “walkshops”, and an online survey.

Based on public feedback, the design has been updated and residents are welcome to view the concept, fill in the survey, and attend the onsite workshop to help inform the final update before heading to implementation and construction through 2024.

Mature trees and naturalized areas of the park have been preserved, as well as other public priorities such as community spaces, access, safety, and noise considerations.

Other amenities include a field, a children’s play area, and a space for dogs.

Infrastructure to meet vehicle, transit, cycling, and pedestrian access needs, and open space for other activities have also been accommodated in the plan.

The online survey is available on the City of Kelowna website, and an in-person onsite workshop is being offered for residents to share their voices on the updated design from March 14 to April 2.

Residents can also join the project team at the park on March 15 from 2-6 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna Secondary boys basketball finishes 4th in the province

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaFamily Parksparks