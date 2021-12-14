Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Center receives $10,000 donation from Charity Hub

The donation will help the CAC support victims of abuse

Charity Hub, a Kelowna organization has donated to the Child Advocacy Center(CAC) and is challenging others to do the same.

The Charity Hub donated $10,000, bringing the CAC one step closer to its holiday season fundraising goal of $100 000.

Donation of $10 000 made to the Child Advocacy center from the Charity Hub (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

The CAC provides aid to children who are victims of abuse and neglect using trauma-informed, multidisciplinary care.

“These are the kinds of transformational gifts that make what we do easier to do,” says Ginny Becker executive director of the CAC.

Becker says that receiving donations empowers the CAC to spend more time doing what they’re here to do without worrying about fundraising.

Playroom at the Child Advocacy Center, Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

“In our province, we have not yet reached a place where these models are funded through the provincial government. It costs us about one million dollars per year to operate and we raise every single dollar of that,” says Becker.

Playroom at the Child Advocacy Center, Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

The Advocacy Center has seen a 100 per cent increase in case-load over the last year. The CAC has been receiving one new case of abuse every three days in Kelowna, according to Becker. The volume of children needing support from the CAC is expected to increase over the holidays.

Donations made will support program expansion and renovations to support children who are the victims of abuse and neglect.

The Charity Hub donates 50 per cent of its profits to charity by brokering excess inventory from corporations, manufacturers, warehouses and distributors like Walmart, Amazon and Canadian Tire and sell the products in their own marketplaces. The Charity Hub specializes in turning excess inventory into cash.

“Instead of brokering products for my own corporation, I am now brokering products for good,” says Dave Rolleston, CEO, and founder of the Charity Hub. “This is a whole new way to fundraise.”

Dave Rolleston, CEO, and founder of the Charity Hub (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Charities looking for information on how to turn donated inventory into cash for their organization can visit charityhub.ca for more information.

The Child Advocacy Center provides education and information on how to donate on its website cackelowna.com and on Instagram (@cackelowna).

