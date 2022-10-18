Kelowna’s Barn Owl Brewing looking to spread its wings

The brewery wants to purchase a neighbouring business so it can expand

Barn Owl Brewing is looking for support from the City of Kelowna for a liquor licence application to the province. (Photo/Facebook)

Barn Owl Brewing Company in the Mission is looking to expand.

The brewery, which opened just eight months before COVID restrictions shut them down for two months, is looking to purchase It’s A Bakery, which is next door to their Lakeshore Road location.

Barn Owl Brewing cannot expand its current facility, a 1927 barn, because it is a heritage building. In a letter of rationale to the City of Kelowna, the brewery owners said that purchasing It’s A Bakery allows their business to grow without changing the heritage characteristic of the Surtees property.

Barn Owl is looking for support from the city for a liquor licence application to the province for the bakery.

Craft BreweriesKelownaMission