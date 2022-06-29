Kelowna’s annual report highlights more staff added, and city growth

2040 Official Community Plan and the 2040 Transportation Master Plan were also completed last year

The 2021 employee remuneration report shows an increase of 43 staff at the City of Kelowna earning more than $75,000 over

2020.

A staff report to council Monday (Jun. 27) showed management staff increased by nine, International Association of Fire Fighter staff increased by 10, and Canadian Union of Public Employment staff increased by 24. The increases are largely due to a combination of incremental wage increases from collective agreements, staff hired in the latter part of 2020 reporting a full salary in 2021, staff deployments to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) from April to November.

The council remuneration report show Mayor Colin Basran was paid $110,986 in 2021, while councillors made between $37,972 and $38,322. The following list shows the salaries of some city staff:

City Manager – D. Gilchrist – $306,371

Div. Director Planning & Development Services – R. Smith $177,119

Airport Director – S. Samaddar – $202,002

Fire Captain – T. Melnyk – $149,032

Roadways Foreman – K. Johnson – $114,125

The report also included the fact Kelowna exceeded $1billon in building permit values for the first time, and Kelowna International Airport is one of the fastest growing airports in the country.

Last year also saw the completion of the 2040 Official Community Plan, the 2040 Transportation Master Plan and the development of Kelowna’s first Community Safety Plan.

