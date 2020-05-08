Kelowna’s active transportation network grows, intersection project completed

Several more infrastructure projects are planned throughout 2020 to diversify the city’s transportation options

Kelowna’s active transportation network continues to grow.

Construction at the intersection at Ethel Street and Sutherland Avenue is now complete, marking the completion of two major city projects. Both phase four of the Ethel Street active transportation corridor and Phase 1 of the Sutherland Avenue protected bike lanes are now complete.

The city encourages residents to watch for signs and directions indicating traffic, pedestrian and bicycle features.

“People riding bikes or driving in this area should be aware that the travel patterns have changed and be alert to the movements of others,” said Gordon Foy, transportation engineering manager. “These two projects are key components of the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, which aims to create an interconnected active transportation network in Kelowna.”

Work was partially completed last year but was on hold until this spring. Work has included other neighbourhood improvements in addition to cycling infrastructure, including new sidewalk, landscaping, traffic signal and utility upgrades, improved street lighting, and a new multi-use pedestrian/bicycle bridge at Mill Creek. For increased safety, the bike corridors are separated from vehicle traffic by a concrete barrier.

“We urge residents to pay close attention when travelling, not only on Ethel Street and Sutherland Avenue but anywhere in the city,” said Foy. “People riding bikes should use hand signals when turning, activate bike signals, yield to pedestrians and use the green bike turn box when available.”

The city reminds drivers that the same rules apply at this intersection regarding yielding to pedestrians and bicyclists. When turning left, drivers must yield to oncoming cyclists. Similarly, drivers should also shoulder check before turning right and yield to cyclists travelling in the same direction. People riding bikes on sections of Sutherland Avenue may be riding in both directions on one side of the road, and by shoulder checking and signalling a turn well in advance, drivers can help improve safety for all.

Several more infrastructure projects are planned throughout 2020 to diversify the city’s transportation options.

Projects include new sidewalks, bike lanes, and extension of the Ethel Street active transportation corridor.

