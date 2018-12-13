Kelowna’s vacant Greyhound station has sold

The Greyhound site at 2366 Leckie Road in Kelowna sold this week for $5,250,000.

The property, which comes with a 9,228 square-foot building on two acres, is poised for redevelopment/densification, said HM Commercial Group in an online post announcing the sale.

“The property is in a prime location at the corner of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road,” reads the statement. “It is strategically located in the midst of several major shopping centres/retailers, including Kelowna Central Park (Walmart, Home Depot, Mark’s WW, Michael’s, Home Outfitters), Canadian Tire, Costco, Safeway, Superstore, just one block from Orchard Park Mall, and walking distance to transit.”

READ ALSO: GREYHOUND BUS STATION UP FOR SALE

The former major tenant, Greyhound, ceased operations as of Oct. 31.

Not far from the Greyhound, HM Commercial Group also reporterd a development permit application has just been submitted for a proposed office building at 1955 Enterprise Way in Kelowna.

READ ALSO: GREYHOUND SERVICE ROLLS TO A STOP

The proposed project is situated behind Spall Plaza, and would feature a total floor area of 63,485 square-foot over four storeys with a 1 level underground parkade. If approved, the project will add 2,700 square-foot of new retail space to the area, and 25,860 square-good of office space.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.