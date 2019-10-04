Kelowna’s 25th Run for the Cure breast cancer fundraiser kicks off this weekend

The five kilometre run or one km walk starts at 9 a.m. at City Park on Sunday

Participants and volunteers are almost ready to tie up their shoes for the 25th anniversary of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure in Kelowna this weekend.

Since the first run in 1994, Kelowna participants have raised over $5 million in support of breast cancer research. This year’s event will take over City Park on Sunday as participants run or walk along side 57 other communities across Canada.

Kelowna run director, Diena Albrecht, said the 25 years of support has lead into this years theme: The Year of Hope.

“We want all participants to feel inspired, hopeful and realize how important they are,” said Albrecht.

“Thanks to them, millions of dollars have directly gone to help fund research projects that have led to progress in breast cancer prevention, earlier detection, diagnosis, treatment and care.”

The CIBC Run of the Cure is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research in the country. Since starting, the run has raised over $445 million overall.

“Each year, the CIBC Run for the Cure unites a collective of Canadians who are a force-for-life in the face of breast cancer,” said Andrea Seale, interim CEO at the Canadian Cancer Society.

“With the support of that collective, we fund the best breast cancer research, provide the largest cancer support system in the country and act as a voice for Canadians, advocating for important social change.”

In City Park on Sunday, there will be a five kilometre run and a one km walk for participants. Joining the runners and walkers, will be a DJ, food and drinks from local sponsors, a doggy tent, kids’ zone and prizes set to be raffled off.

The Kelowna Rockets, Big White Ski Resort and Sparkling Hill Resort have donated prizes for the raffle.

This year’s goal for the Kelowna CIBC Run for the Cure is $3 million.

