Kelowna Youth and Family Services counselling service closes its doors

City funding redirected to new social service agenda

The staff at Kelowna Youth and Family Services held one last gathering together Wednesday before their office was permanently closed.

A presence in the city for 39 years, Kelowna City hall announced earlier this fall a plan to close the service, located in a downtown office location on Harvey Avenue, and redirect the funding into a revised social service agenda being developed by city hall to address issues such as crime, drug abuse and homelessness

Mariko Siggars, City of Kelowna neighbourhood and services manager, said the counselling service will be shifted to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club family services branch, which should be started up by mid-January.

RELATED: Kelowna Youth and Family Services to be closed

“We are making every effort to provide a smooth transition for KYFS clients between now and when the service is up and running at the boys and girls club here in Kelowna,” said Siggars.

“We want to make sure no one falls through the cracks over the next month, especially during the holiday season.”

The KYFS closure was bittersweet for the staff as they said their good-byes, the general feeling being the systematic approach to counselling they offered will be lost and missed by their clients.

Some counsellors are moving into private practice, another is looking to continue with the program under the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club umbrella, and others plan to retire.

Receptionist Edwina Smiley, who has worked in the office for 28 years, is moving to Alberta, while among those retiring is Terry Dunn, who has been with the counselling service since its inception.

Their counselling goal was to look beyond the issues a particular client was facing and consider the positive and negative influences within the environment they live in, such as family relationships.

They estimate more than 10,000 families have been assisted by KYFS since it was opened, initially inspired through the efforts of former Kelowna RCMP staff sergeant Jack Hest, who appealed to the city to fund a counselling service to assist youth at risk back in the late 1970s.

The staff issued a public statement, calling it an honour and a privilege to have been trusted by Kelowna families to provide early intervention counselling services.

“Over the years, doctors, schools and many other agencies in the community have come to recognize Kelowna Youth and Family Services as a valued and unique service that has addressed the needs of families and youths in the primary context of where they have lived,” said the statement.

“We (the staff) wish to express our thanks to these partners as well. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your journey and part of your lives. We have been changed and honored to have served you for these many years.”

RELATED: City needs to take the lead on Kelowna crime, homelessness issues

Siggars noted the service closure is a result of a change in social service philosophy at city hall.

“KYFS has been around a long time and the staff there certainly gave of themselves and strongly believed in the service they were providing which was valued by our community,” Siggars said.

She said the philosophical change involves moving from counselling people facing social issues in their lives to more preventative social assistance programs, grounded in the recent recommendations of the public safety report to city council by former Kelowna RCMP staff sergeant Bill McKinnon coupled with the Journey Home Strategy.

“The social health of our community is a priority and the city is changing the way we approach the problem through services we offer and collaborating with other support agencies as well,” Siggars said.


barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report
Next story
Lake Country applies for $100,000 to mitigate wildfire risk

Just Posted

Kelowna Youth and Family Services counselling service closes its doors

City funding redirected to new social service agenda

Lake Country applies for $100,000 to mitigate wildfire risk

The district has applied for grants to mitigate the risk of fire in its community

Former Okanagan woman receives Rhodes Scholarship

Linda Worden is one of 11 Canadians to receive the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship

Ebus confirms stop in West Kelowna

The stop will be in effect Dec. 3

Corey Hart comes to Kelowna

Tickets go on sale Dec. 7

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Pacioretty scores 2 as Golden Knights nip Canucks 4-3

Vancouver has just one win in last 11 games

Victimization of sex workers by police ‘not irregular,’ B.C. advocacy group says

Peers Victoria Resource Society said less than five per cent of workers will report abuse to police

Precedent setting, province commits $231M to build homes for Indigenous families

Work already underway on some of the 1,143 homes in 26 communities

‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Lights, inflatables and other electronic displays have increased B.C.’s power load by 15% since 2012

Inquest jury makes five recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

All five recommendations into Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death involve mental health

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the South Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Government staff try to give answers to Shuswap community hit by floods

Residents may require permits for flood prevention work, financial assistance not widely received

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Most Read