Kelowna yoga studio remains open despite health orders

Ellis street studio has been warned of potential fines

Our Yoga Space in Kelowna is open for business, despite COVID provincial restrictions.

The yoga studio remained open when Interior Health (IH) ordered gyms and fitness centers to close on Dec. 22.

Our Yoga Space’s owner Taylor Morrice said that she did not receive sufficient data from the provincial government linking COVID transmissions to fitness centers to warrant closure.

The Kelowna-based yoga studio has been issued with a warning of a fine of up to $2300 if it continues to remain open.

Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna has also defied public health orders by remaining open. The West Kelowna gym has lost its business license and been issued with a fine and an order to close. Iron Energy has been encouraging other businesses in the area to re-open despite public health orders.

