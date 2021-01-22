Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said the city won’t look at changing its policy regarding automatic cost of living pay bumps for himself and city councillors, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said the city won’t look at changing its policy regarding automatic cost of living pay bumps for himself and city councillors, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)

Kelowna won’t look at nixing automatic pay raises for council, mayor

Mayor Colin Basran said the raise is minuscule, won’t look at changing policy amid residents’ COVID struggles

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says he has no intention of looking at nixing a yearly pay bump for himself and his councillors, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A city bylaw passed in 2012 ties council’s yearly pay raises to the consumer price index for Vancouver, used as a measure for the cost of living, often amounting to around a one per cent salary increase each year. That number is released by Statistics Canada on a yearly basis and this year would amount to a 0.8 per cent increase. The intention of that bylaw was to de-politicize council’s pay raises, no longer requiring councillors and the mayor to vote on their remuneration, instead of making increases automatic.

Currently, Mayor Basran’s salary is around $110,000, while his councillors earn $37,000 a year.

“It’s not a large amount,” Basran said of the increase, which would amount to almost $1,000 more a year for himself and a few hundred dollars extra for city councillors.

READ MORE: Kelowna would need to invest $204M to address lack of affordable housing

READ MORE: ‘Gentrification’ not the answer: Mega-condo won’t fix social issues, says Kelowna councillor

Basran said the workload on council has increased significantly throughout the pandemic and stated many people in many sectors are receiving scheduled pay raises. He said he doesn’t feel council needs to revisit the policy right now.

“I know that’s not going to be popular with some,” he said. “I appreciate there are some people who have been impacted negatively by the pandemic but there have been government programs set up to help those individuals.”

Basran added many people have not seen any change in their employment and acknowledged some in the community are doing very well despite the pandemic.

While acknowledging the pay increase as minuscule, Coun. Mohini Singh says she would be open to the discussion of repealing the bylaw for a year. She plans to donate the additional funds she procures to a Journey Home program for the first six months and the Kelowna Firefighters Charitable Society for the last six months of the year.

“A lot of families have been hurt through this COVID period; a lot of people have been hurt through this COVID period,” she said, adding she’s not trying to “grandstand.”

“Whatever the bump will be … I will give it back to the community.”

Still, Singh admitted she didn’t feel the pay increase was undeserved.

“I worked through Christmas; I worked through New Year’s; I worked through the weekend,” she said. “We work very hard. It’s a small amount to keep with the cost of living.

“It’s not a pay raise, it’s just a stipend if you will.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mild winter brings small icewine harvest for Central Okanagan vintners

Just Posted

Les Louis collaborated with Clint George to create the Pelmewash Parkway Indigenous sculptures in Lake Country. (Video still)
First Indigenous territory recognition made in Lake Country

Council makes historic move after Syilx artists create parkway sculptures

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union's two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
VantageOne staff urged to take tentative deal in Vernon

It’s been more than one month since union workers went on strike

A part-time staff member at Vernon’s Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residence has tested positive for COVID-19, the seniors home’s general manager said Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chartwell photo)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Vernon seniors home

An employee at Carrington Place has tested positive; Interior Health is not declaring an outbreak

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon COVID-19 care home deaths now up to 13

Another member of Noric House has passed

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

Icewine is thicker and sweeter than regular table wine, and takes longer to produce. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Mild winter brings small icewine harvest for Central Okanagan vintners

It must be -8 C or lower before grapes can be harvested for icewine

Homeless man lying on the bench. (File photo)
Temporary emergency shelter opens in Central Okanagan

The shelter, located at the former location of Tree Brewing, will offer 38 beds

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said the city won’t look at changing its policy regarding automatic cost of living pay bumps for himself and city councillors, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)
Kelowna won’t look at nixing automatic pay raises for council, mayor

Mayor Colin Basran said the raise is minuscule, won’t look at changing policy amid residents’ COVID struggles

A specialized RCMP team is investigating a suspicious trailer, which might have connections to the illicit drug trade, found abandoned outside a Cache Creek motel. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Police probe U-Haul trailer linked to illicit drugs left outside Cache Creek motel

Hazardous materials found inside believed to be consistent with the production of illicit drugs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interprovincial travel restrictions a no-go, Horgan says after reviewing legal options

The B.C. NDP government sought legal advice as concerns of travel continue

Kevin Lee Barrett is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. (Facebook)
Court hears of victim’s injuries in West Kelowna attempted murder trial

Two-week-long trial continues for Kevin Barrett, accused of trying to kill mother in West Kelowna

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A mother hold hands with her daughter while sharing about her struggles with addiction during Overdose Awareness Day. (Jesse Major/Black Press file)
Overdose and suicide support group starts in Penticton

Penticton was one of the province’s communities hardest hit by the overdose crisis in 2020

Most Read