Kelowna Women’s Shelter names new executive director

The Board of Directors for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter has announced a new executive director.

Allison Mclauchlan will step into the role starting on Jan. 6, 2020.

Before coming to the Okanagan, Mclauchlan was working with YWCA Calgary, where she led the shelter and outreach programs for five years. She has worked in the domestic abuse sector for over 15 years, has a master’s in leadership, BA in psychology, expertise in program development, training and counselling.

Mclauchlan was born and raised in Scotland and began her work there in 2004. She worked for Women’s Aid as a training facilitator before she developed and ran a rural outreach domestic abuse program.

Since coming to Canada in 2009, she continued to work with women and children experiencing abuse and violence. She has worked in both second stage and emergency shelters in Calgary.

