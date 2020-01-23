Kelowna Women’s Shelter names new executive director

Allison Mclauchlan brings extensive education and a wealth of experience to her new position

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter has found its new executive director.

Following an extensive search following the departure of former director Karen Mason, who left to focus on a collaborative research project with UBC Okanagan, Allison Mclauchlan has been named as her replacement.

Mclauchlan brings extensive education and a wealth of experience, coming from YWCA Calgary where she lead the shelter and outreach programs for almost five years.

With over 15 years in the domestic abuse sector, a master’s degree in leadership, BA in psychology, expertise in program development, training and counselling, Mclauchlan set to lead, build and deliver the plans of our shelter and support our community for years to come.

READ MORE: Director of Kelowna Women’s Shelter moves focus to UBC Okanagan research

READ MORE: Kelowna Women’s Shelter and UBCO team up to study brain injuries in women abused by partners

