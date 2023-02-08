Malindi Elmore breaking the tape at the Phoenix Rock ‘n Roll Half Marathon. (Malindi Elmore/Instagram)

Kelowna woman makes Canadian World’s team on journey to 3rd Olympics

Athlete, coach and mother Malindi Elmore was named in the early selection for 2023 World’s Team

Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore was in the middle of a workout when she heard that she made Canada’s 2023 World Athletics Championships team.

Elmore, a 2022 Canadian Marathon champion, a two-time Olympian, UBCO cross country coach, and mother to two boys is looking forward to the opportunity to represent her country on the world stage.

“I’m really happy about it.”

She last made the prestigious team in 2007 but unfortunately broke her foot and couldn’t compete.

Elmore said that this will be her first time competing at the outdoor world championships and she is excited to join the entire athletics team in Budapest, Hungary in August.

Five athletes have been named to the early selection team including Canada’s fastest ever female marathoner, Natasha Wodak, Mohammed Ahmed, Cameron Levins and race-walker Evan Dunfee.

Levins set the men’s Canadian marathon record at the 2022 world championships.

More athletes will be added to the roster up until August 3.

Elmore is a model of longevity in the sport of endurance running, having an elite career that has spanned from the track on 2001 to the present, and she is just picking up speed.

“There is no best before date,” said Elmore.

She said “you can have a 20-plus year career if you want and you still enjoy it.”

Elmore will be competing in Spain at the Zurich Marathon de Sevilla on Feb. 19, where she will try to run another fast race to qualify for what will be her third Olympics, taking place in 2024.

