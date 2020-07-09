Kelowna woman fights off nighttime intruder

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter on Richter Street

We’ve all seen the horror movies where the main character investigates a strange sound inside their home in the middle of the night, only to find an intruder lurking, but for one Kelowna resident, that cliche scene became a stark reality.

It was about 4 a.m. on July 6, when Sandy Litnick heard an unusual sound coming from the front foyer of her residence in the 1400 block of Richter Street.

“I didn’t think someone was in my home, so I didn’t think to grab the marshall arts stick that I have,” said Litnick.

“I went down the hallway towards the kitchen at the front of my house and that’s when I saw I saw him, standing there, looking at me in the doorway.”

According to Litnick, the man had grabbed a rock-like object from her neighbour’s window sill and broke the front door window. He then reached in, unlocked the door and entered.

But rather than running for her life, Litnick bravely faced the intruder in an effort of self-defence.

“Right away my instincts kicked in and I immediately put my arm across his chest and said ‘get out of my house’ and pushed him backward. But, when he hit the corner where the sink was that’s when I was truly scared because he said angrily ‘don’t push me’ and I went okay, he’s going to fight me now.”

READ MORE: Man found dead on Lake Country trail identified as Hollywood actor

Litnick believed the man to be intoxicated, which she said aided her in getting him out the door. But the man continued to cause havoc once outside, throwing rocks at her truck window before staggering off into the night.

She said the man was enraged, looking for drug dealers who she believes previously lived in the house. If it wasn’t for her being in a light state of sleep when he entered, things could have been a lot worse, said Litnick.

“I was kind of nodding off and that’s the part that I’m so grateful that I was kind of awake because if I’d been sleeping, this man would have come in my room because he was looking for somebody. He was looking for (someone named) Nicole and in his state, he would have thought that I was her,” said Litnick. “That is one of my worst nightmares.”

While Litnick acted bravely, handling the situation herself, she said the event has taken a toll on her mentally. She is now looking for ways to prevent this from ever happening again.

“I’m scared of the boogie man dude, I don’t like the dark,” she said.

“Thanks to my landlord and maintenance guy, they purposely picked out one of the best windows to replace the (door window). I do feel safer because of what my landlord has done.”

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the suspect is still at large.

He described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 6 feet tall
  • in his 20s
  • wearing a dark gray hooded sweater with the hood up

Nothing was taken from the residence and no injuries were reported. Anyone with information related to the break and enter is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Classical music festival going ahead in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Kelowna woman fights off nighttime intruder

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter on Richter Street

Morning Start: Naps could save your life

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 9, 2020

Building to begin on Okanagan Rail Trail washroom

Project starts Monday, July 13, in Coldstream between Westkal Road and Kickwillie Loop

Ex-Vernon Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Lake Country home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Classical music festival going ahead in the Okanagan

The fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival has modified programming to keep people safe

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

COVID-19: Fundraiser launched to keep Okanagan restaurant afloat

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Little Tex Restaurant with a goal of $25,000

South Okanagan RCMP member speaks out against criticism

Police have been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent weeks

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

RCMP investigate threat against Indigenous totem poles on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police describe the nature of the threat as ‘sensitive’

Security guard assaulted in Kamloops park thanks police, public for quick arrest

Glen Warner, 71, was attacked on July 2 by a man who was asked by Warner to not smoke

Most Read