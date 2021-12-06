Kelowna woman displaced after home damaged during RCMP standoff

RCMP called to extract an ex-boyfriend from Tannis Vanderlip’s home on Nov.24

A Kelowna woman has been displaced after RCMP were forced to remove her ex-boyfriend from her home on Nov.24.

“My home was taken over by my ex-boyfriend whom suffered a severe paranoid manic episode in which resulted in a four-hour standoff with Kelowna police,” said Tannis Vanderlip on her gofundme page.

Tear gas was deployed while attempting to extract the ex-boyfriend from the home, which damaged clothing and furniture.

Many of Tannis’ belongings were damaged by her ex-boyfriend including furniture and electronics.

This is Tannis Vanderlip’s home after incident.

RCMP used force and broke windows and doors on Vanderlip’s home to access her ex-boyfriend.

In the days following the police incident Vanderlip reported that her home was broken into and valuables including jewelry were stolen.

Vanderlip is asking for help to cover the costs to replace and repair her belongings that were destroyed in the altercation.

RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said that while Vanderlip’s case is still ongoing and she is unable to release information at this time, however, Vanderlip qualifies for the Crime Victim Assistance Program. The program assists victims in coping with the effects of violent crime including financial benefits to help offset financial losses and assist in recovery.

