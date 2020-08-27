Traffic backed up along Highway 33. Barry Gerding, Black Press Media.

Kelowna woman dies following motorcycle crash on Highway 33

Traffic was backed up in both directions in the Black Mountain area around 8 p.m. Wednesday

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

A Kelowna woman in her 30s is dead after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a pickup truck on Highway 33, about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Traffic Services, a group of four motorcycles were turning onto Highway 33 following a brake check,near Pyman Road, and were travelling west toward Kelowna. One of the motorcyclists failed to keep right and collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck that was legally passing a commercial vehicle in one of the two eastbound lanes.

The lone driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

Highway 33 was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

Central Okanagan Traffic Services in Kelowna has assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from the BC Coroners’ Service to determine the cause and nothing has been ruled out at this time. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call COTS at 250-491-5354.

———

Update: Aug. 27, 8:15 a.m.

DriveBC reports Highway 33 in Kelowna has been reopened as of 11:45 p.m. as crews cleared the scene of a vehicle collision.

—————————-

Highway 33, in Kelowna, is closed in both directions at Pyman Road due to a vehicle collision.

According to residents in the Black Mountain area, multiple emergency vehicles could be seen responding to an incident on Highway 33 about 8 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved in a collision between Goudie Road and Black Mountain Drive. Traffic is backed up along Highway 33 in both directions.

A detour is not available. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control, DriveBC will update the situation after 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Police confirm man shot at Ramada Hotel, search for suspect continues

car crash

