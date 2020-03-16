(BLACK PRESS file photo)

Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

Woman was walking her dog when man allegedly approached her and punched her twice

Kelowna RCMP is looking for witnesses of an alleged assault reported on Sunday, March 15.

The assault is reported to have happened around 3 p.m. that day, as a 49-year-old woman reported she had been walking her dog between the Delta Grand Hotel and the Playtime Casino when an unknown Caucasian man in his 30s with blond hair approached and punched her twice.

This was reported to police several hours after the alleged incident, but the victim advised police that she had been assisted by two people at the scene. Kelowna RCMP wish to speak with those two witnesses an anyone else who has knowledge of this incident.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP locate missing 20-year-old Rilyeh Joseph

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic
Next story
COVID-19: YLW not affected by international flight suspension

Just Posted

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

Kelowna recreation centres make changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

Goodlife Fitness, the YMCA and others have been affected

Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

Woman was walking her dog when man allegedly approached her and punched her twice

UPDATE: Strange smell at Walmart makes shopper ill

Kelowna fire crews are on scene investiging

Okanagan Regional Library makes changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

The Library will be cancelling all programs indefinitely

Lake Country grocery store manager responds after couple buys store’s entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

Multiple ski resorts across the province have closed

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

Vernon students to self isolate after EuroTrip cut short

43 students and staff returned home from Paris on Sunday

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department investigate brushfire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a vacant lot in downtown Salmon Arm.

Trans-Canada highway traffic disrupted west of Chase

The highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an early-morning collision.

Panic shoppers clearing North Okanagan grocery shelves

Non-perishables, eggs, chicken, beef, past and rice added to the list of sold out items

COVID-19: ‘For most of us, we have no backup plan,’ North Okanagan business says

Downtown Vernon Association urges public to support local businesses

Most Read