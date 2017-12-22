Kevin Trowbridge Summerhill Pyramid Winery owner Stephen Cipes released his new book, All One Era, Dec. 21.

Kelowna winery owner branches off with book

Stephen Cipes’s All One Era was released Dec. 21

The owner of Summerhill Pyramid Winery is branching off from wine-making and delving into the written word.

Stephen Cipes released his new book, All One Era on Thursday and kicked off the launch with a celebration at the winery.

The idea for the book started with a trip to the Amazon 15 years ago.

Cipes witnessed the destruction of forest land and the river, as locals threw garbage in it, in an attempt to kill pink dolphins that were eating their fish.

“I thought I’ve got to write about this,” he said. “It evolved over the next 15 years to become All One Era because we all have to get together to save our planet and ourselves.”

All One Era also references the end of the Mayan lunar calendar, he said.

Cipes said the point is for humans to recognize the power and influence they have in the world around them.

“Everyone can do so much for the planet and for ourselves. Our diets are ridiculous. What we do with our carbon footprint is ridiculous, we don’t need to do all this… we can take control of our earth and how we affect our own bodies.”

He draws inspiration from spiritual teachers like Marianne Williamson and Eckhart Tolle. The momentum for the book picked up in the last three years and contains works from environmentalist David Suzuki, he said.

“It’s not about religion, it’s about taking back our own divine essence.”

The book was released Dec. 21 and costs $12.21 US to align with 12:21 as the date of the ending of the Mayan calendar.

Cipes says the purpose of All One Era is to take control of our environment.

“We all need to rise as leaders in restoring and nurturing the harmonic balance of our environment. We are all connected. We are all one,” he said.

The Cipes family is full of authors, as well as musicians and entrepreneurs.

Cipes’s parents were college professors who wrote and he always wanted to have a book published, he said. A cousin also wrote books on law.

Find All One Era on amazon.com.

