Kelowna winery employee an inspiration for customer service

B.C. tourism industry award winner in the customer service category Bram Bolwijn, with Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, is congratulated by B.C. Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Lisa Beare. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Bram Bolwijn, with Mission Hill winery, wins best customer service award for B.C. tourism industry

Customer service is an important aspect of the winery tourism experience in the Okanagan.

And Bram Bolwijn is the personification of that, working for Mission Hill Family Estate Winery.

Bolwijn was recognized for his efforts by being awarded a BC Tourism Industry Award under the category of Customer Service.

Bolwijn’s efforts to enlighten one corporate visiting group about wines and enhance their overall experience led that company to respond later that he set an example for what defines excellent customer service.

Related: Tourism minister unveils new marketing campaign

He was acknowledged for his welcoming demeanor, passion for wines and his courtesy interacting with winery visitors.

In accepting the award at the BC Tourism Industry Conference Friday, Bolwijn said he feels fortunate to serve some of the best wines in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

“We are just in the beginning of history for the development of our wine industry in the Okanagan,” Bolwijn said.

Also nominated in the customer service category were Tourism Kelowna volunteers and Lalli Randawa with Comfort Inn & Suites.

The Tourism Kelowna volunteers were cited as a 57-person group who put in 7,500 hours of volunteer time at the city visitor centre.

The other industry award winners were:

• Employees First: Island Lake Lodge, Fernie; other nominees Ocean Run Adventures and Accent Inn

• Remarkable Experiences: Spirit of West Adventures, Vancouver Island; other nominees (the paisley notebook) edible storytelling, Okanagan Villa Estate Winery

• Innovation: Fairmont Hotels; other nominees Tourism Vancouver, Island Lake Lodge

• Professional Excellence: Tourism Chilliwack; other nominee City of Kamloops

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.