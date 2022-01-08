Kelowna, West Kelowna all out of rapid antigen tests

Kelowna and West Kelowna’s supply of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests has disappeared — rapidly.

According to a Jan. 8 Interior Health (IH) news release, the tests are temporarily unavailable at IH Community Collection Centres in the two cities.

However, testing by appointment is still available. Appointments can be made on IH’s website or by calling 1-877-740-7747 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. IH will prioritize testing for health care workers and people with scheduled surgeries.

People who cannot obtain a test but have COVID-19 symptoms are advised to self-isolate for five days. If symptoms persist after five days, individuals without a positive test can end their isolation but must wear a mask around others for at least five days.

Rapid tests were made available in IH communities the week of Dec. 27 for high-risk individuals with COVID-19 symptoms; at that time IH noted they’d be available while supplies last.

