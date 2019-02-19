Kelowna weather: Grey and snowy days return

The sun will be hiding behind the clouds for the next few days

photo: Landon Hemmes

It may be a bit more grey today, Kelowna, so flip on those happy lights and put on some bright colours.

But first, today’s forecast:

Environment Canada is calling for increasing cloudiness and snow today. There’s expected to be two to four centimetres of show and wind gusting up to 15 kilometres an hour.

It will be a bit warmer than recent days, however, with the windchill being -13 C when you wake up and warming up to an almost balmy -4 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: The nighttime low is expected to be -6 C.

Wednesday to Friday: Expect a bit of everything this week with temperatures averaging about -1 C. Wednesday is supposed to be sunny, but the week will end on a snowy note.

On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide two kilometers north of Summerland. The Callan Road detour remains open.

Also want some insight into bridge traffic? Here’s a quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

Need something to daydream about? We have some great snapshots of Family Day from around the Central Okanagan.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna

