Kelowna War Amps member passes along powerful message in Penticton

Bryce Cordick, was part of the War Amps float in the Peach Festival Parade in Penticton

Bryce Cordick, 14, of Kelowna, joined The War Amps float in the Peach Festival Parade in Penticton, to pass on the vital play safe, drive safe message, but also to commemorate a special milestone for the association – its 100th anniversary.

The association was started by amputee veterans returning from the First World War to provide each other with support. Today, The War Amps continues to assist war amputees, and all amputees, including children, according to a War Amps news release.

Bryce, born a left-hand amputee, is a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program. Through his role as a safety ambassador, he encourages other kids to be aware of the dangers in their play environments. Bryce is well qualified to pass on the play safe message as he knows what it is like to live without a limb and has met children who have lost limbs in accidents, the release said.

In addition to parades, The War Amps is spreading the safety message through a new video, Playsafe: Don’t Let It Happen to You, in which eight young amputees share their stories about how they lost their limbs in accidents and warn other children to spot the danger before they play. It can be viewed free-of-charge online at waramps.ca/playsafe and is a valuable resource for families, educators and community groups.


