Contributed

Kelowna Walmart contributes to fighting hunger campaign

The record-setting year knocked last year’s campaign out of the water

Kelowna’s Walmart contributed enough donations through its Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign for 59,419 meals at the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

The record-setting year knocked last year’s campaign out of the water as it collected only 34,970 meals.

The second annual fundraiser raised enough funds to secure more than 12 million meals for Canadians, surpassing its goal of 10 million meals, nation-wide, according to a press release.

From April 5 to May 2, customers were invited to join in the fight against hunger with Walmart and its vendor partners to support Canadian families in need through Food Banks Canada and the network of more than 550 food banks who serve them.

“Walmart Canada remains committed to being part of the fight against food insecurity in Canada and ensuring Canadians have access to nutritious, safe food,” said Lee Tappenden, president and CEO of Walmart Canada. “Our associates, customers, and vendor partners continue to show overwhelming generosity to ensure food banks can support Canadians with food for themselves and their families.”

In Canada, Walmart stores are paired with a local food bank and ensures good food is donated to those who need it most.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business
Next story
UPDATED: Former political candidate known for crazy video is acquitted of sexual assault charge

Just Posted

Environment Canada says heavy rain in South OK to miss Kelowna

A system brough a heavy downpour to the southern end of the Valley as far as Peachland Thursday

Coldstream properties on evacuation alert

Several Kirkland Drive and Highway 6 residents should be prepared to leave if water rises further

Rutland May Days road closures scheduled

The annual Mays Days event is happening in Rutland May 18 to 20

Leash requirement proposed for dogs on rail trail

Lake Country council will see proposed bylaw changes Tuesday

Kelowna RCMP seizes suspected counterfeit bills

A call from a South Okanagan off-duty officer leads to arrest of man driving a stolen motorhome

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Cancer fundraiser this weekend for well-known Kelowna restaurateur

Okanagan Mission Tennis Club hosts the Rob Ahlgren Cancer Treatment Fundraiser Friday and Saturday

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

Okanagan Sun loaded up for spring camp

More than 100 players are expected, including close to 60 new recruits, for the BCFC club’s camp

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

Vernon-North Okanagan officers named to Alexa’s Team

Ten Vernon-North Okanagan officers honoured for helping remove impaired drivers from B.C.’s roads

Most Read