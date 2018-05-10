Kelowna Walmart contributes to fighting hunger campaign

The record-setting year knocked last year’s campaign out of the water

Kelowna’s Walmart contributed enough donations through its Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign for 59,419 meals at the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

The record-setting year knocked last year’s campaign out of the water as it collected only 34,970 meals.

The second annual fundraiser raised enough funds to secure more than 12 million meals for Canadians, surpassing its goal of 10 million meals, nation-wide, according to a press release.

From April 5 to May 2, customers were invited to join in the fight against hunger with Walmart and its vendor partners to support Canadian families in need through Food Banks Canada and the network of more than 550 food banks who serve them.

“Walmart Canada remains committed to being part of the fight against food insecurity in Canada and ensuring Canadians have access to nutritious, safe food,” said Lee Tappenden, president and CEO of Walmart Canada. “Our associates, customers, and vendor partners continue to show overwhelming generosity to ensure food banks can support Canadians with food for themselves and their families.”

In Canada, Walmart stores are paired with a local food bank and ensures good food is donated to those who need it most.

