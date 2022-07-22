Kelowna votes: Nomination packages are out

Packages available at Office of the City Clerk

Now is the time to get your name in for a potential seat around the Kelowna council table.

Nomination packages for the fall general municipal election, as well as for the Central Okanagan School District, are available at the City of Kelowna’s Office of the city clerk.

Eligible voters will be electing a mayor, eight councillors, and four school board trustees.

In order to be eligible to run, candidates must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old by election day, and have lived in B.C. for at least six months prior to the nomination date.

An information sessions for Kelowna City Council will be held on Aug. 17 in council chambers.

“It’s important for potential candidates to understand what to expect before, during and after an election, and to familiarize themselves with the election process and requirements, as part of their decision-making process,” said Kelowna Chief Election Officer Laura Bentley.

As of July 22, three people have thrown their hats in the ring for Kelowna city council, while just one has declared their intention to seek the mayoral seat.

READ MORE: Former UBCO student prez running for Kelowna council

READ MORE: Dyas first to declare Kelowna mayoral run

READ MORE: Former Kelowna news anchor tosses hat in ring for city council

READ MORE: ‘There’s more work to do’: Wooldridge running again for Kelowna council

The election is set for Oct. 15. Nomination papers have to be completed and submitted by Sept. 9.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaElectionsMunicipal election