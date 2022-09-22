Kelowna Votes 2022: Ron Cannan

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Ron Cannan – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Kelowna?

A:

Kelowna is a beautiful city and demand for growth will continue. However, council first needs a plan to address our infrastructure deficit before continuing to approve massive developments. We need a transit system where service is reliable and operated efficiently. A more transit-oriented development strategy will allow for more options and help lower costs. In order for Kelowna’s growth to be sustainable and economical, it must be strategic. I’m also open to exploring the possibility of a light rail line alongside the rail trail. Finding innovative ways to move traffic will be vital especially as the Tolko property, best 40 acres of waterfront property in all of North America, is developed. I envision a world-class mixed-use development with public access and outstanding amenities along the waterfront. Maybe even a performing arts centre!

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

B:

Work closer with our BIA’s and Chamber, advocate for more crown prosecutors to ensure that our legal system works more efficiently, and advocate for legislative change to the present catch and release system. Support the recommendations in the BC Police Act review where bylaw officers are given the power to address instances of petty crime (similar to Alberta) to free up our RCMP officers to deal with more serious crime.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

C:

Crime, homelessness, and mental health are interrelated. Most property crimes are committed out of necessity. A person with a $100/day drug addiction will steal $300 plus of goods to sell off to pay for their addiction. Housing first plus treatment options. Adequate treatment is presently missing for those with addictions and mental health issues. Council can also help with the affordable housing shortage by creating regulations/policies that incentivize the private sector, and affordable housing agreements, and review DCC’s per square footage versus per unit. This includes creating concrete deadlines for the approval process, empowering staff with authority to approve OCP-compliant development permits, and ensuring human resources are allocated efficiently. We need a “Made in Kelowna” solution to offer HOPE for many who are hopeless.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

The iconic Ogopogo because of how representative of our city’s identity and it is also a big tourism draw!

City CouncilCity of KelownaElection 2022Municipal election