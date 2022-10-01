Kelowna Votes 2022: Mohini Singh

Mohini Singh – Incumbent councillor
A:
One way to control development is through zoning. The growth and development have to be carefully managed with transportation needs and options. As well with growth housing demands vary so we have to ensure we have a variety of housing available, from single-family units to multi-family developments. The developments also have to be balanced with available green space, play areas, shopping availability, and basic everyday requirements so residents are not driving far to meet their daily needs.
B:
One of the ways we can try and control crime is by ensuring our bylaw officers and beat police officers are visible and walk the streets making their presence felt. It gives the public a sense of safety and potential criminals will know they are being watched. As well by patrolling the streets officers will hear of problems from people on the ground, such as what areas are being targeted, where are the stolen goods being sold, and where the criminals are coming from. It also helps connect the dots and provides intelligence other investigators need.
C:
This is truly a provincial/federal issue. But we have a moral obligation to help support our vulnerable population. It is impossible for the city’s taxpayers to foot the bill for our homeless population so it is very important that the city continues to lobby the provincial and federal governments to help with supports, housing, food for the homeless and as well come up with housing programs for affordable housing opportunities. The city can also work with developers to offer variances in exchange for affordable housing units and other necessary amenities for the public.
D:
I don’t know…….sorry!
