Greg Dahms is running for a seat on Kelowna council. (Photo/Greg Dahms)

Kelowna Votes 2022: Greg Dahms

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Greg Dahms – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Kelowna?

A:

Follow the new OCP (Community Plan) and look at our aging infrastructure for ways to upgrade today versus spending more tomorrow to fix issues that may become too expensive or unable to remedy. We are one of the fastest- growing cities in Canada. We need a council that will look to the future and ask what will our city look like in 20 years regarding growth and development before making a decision today. We need a strong foundation (infrastructure) in place before we can accommodate this future growth.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

B:

This is not just a Kelowna issue, this is a problem that affects every city across B.C. and Canada. The problem is with our legal system. People say we need more RCMP, but if they are unable to do their job and these prolific offenders have no consequences for their actions (catch and release) the problem will never go away. We need to work with other municipalities to lobby both the federal and provincial governments to change the judicial system to hold these offenders accountable for their actions.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

C:

Many of our homeless are experiencing homelessness due to the high cost of rent, and inflation, and Kelowna has become one of the most expensive cities in Canada. Council needs to continue to work with community organizations, Interior Health, BC housing, and other service organizations to help the homeless with shelter beds, food resources, low-income housing, and mental health support. We can also ask private industry to help with building low-income housing, employment, and resources for our homeless.

I would like to thank all the organizations and especially the volunteers that have worked tirelessly to help the homeless, youth at risk, and the most vulnerable in our society. Without your help, the problem would be much worse. THANK YOU.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaElection 2022Municipal election

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin takes stand at criminal trial, denies sexual assault
Next story
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

Just Posted

The 2022 Aerial Firefighting Conference was held at the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence on Sept. 20, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
First big event at Centre for Excellence in Kelowna talks aerial firefighting

Conceptual rendering of the UBCO campus tower. (Photo/UBCO)
Down-sized, downtown UBCO tower unveiled to Kelowna council

The motorcycle seized by West Kelowna RCMP on Sept. 20, 2022. (RCMP/Submitted)
Fleeing motorcyclist nabbed by West Kelowna RCMP

Crash on McCurdy Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
Crash flips SUV on McCurdy Road in Kelowna