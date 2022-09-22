Kelowna Votes 2022: Chris Bocskei

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Chris Bocskei – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Kelowna?

City staff has laid out the plan for growth and development, council should try to stick to a plan that balances both. While builders are actively constructing towers downtown, city streets need maintenance, upgrading, and some consideration for the traffic. I think it’s imperative that we are constructing infrastructure that is needed today and tomorrow.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

It is no easy solution. Crime in Kelowna has escalated in recent years. One of the city’s responses has been to promote community programs. While this is effective it’s not enough. Our RCMP are extremely understaffed, we can’t ignore the issue. The city may need to reconsider the benefits of a municipal police system. More immediately, the city council should re-open the community policing offices that have been closed for too long. Community policing is a deterrent to crime that is effective in making communities safer. As it is in-part a volunteer organization, it is a cost effective addition to our city.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

This is a very broad question and understandably so, there is so much to consider. I believe that at the end of the day city councillors should be able to verifiably state that council’s actions were in the best interests of our vulnerable population. Affordable housing is a priority that city council has not met, and building million-dollar condos does nothing to fill the void in our housing market. This needs to be a top priority.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

Ogopogo. Why? Smiling Ogopogo is the mascot of Kelowna, and when you smile…

